Bobby Brown, DT, Texas A&M – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

Day 2 is the place the true worth is at on this yr’s defensive sort out class. Earlier this offseason, many considered this class as weaker than typical. Nonetheless, because the analysis course of has unfolded, an increasing number of prospects have been uncovered beneath the floor. One NFL Draft prospect who embodies this development is Texas A&M defensive sort out Bobby Brown. As soon as missed, Brown is beginning to emerge, and he might develop into one of many steals from the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bobby Brown NFL Draft Profile

Place: Defensive Sort out

College: Texas A&M

Present Yr: Junior

Peak: 6’4″

Weight: 321 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Bobby Brown Scouting Report

Positives: Explosive three-technique sort out who performs with excellent fundamentals. Fires off the snap, performs with glorious pad degree, and attracts the main focus of opponents. Persistently will get leverage on blockers, exhibits agility, instantly alters his angle of assault, and redirects to the motion. Strikes effectively laterally chasing the play down the road of scrimmage. Aggressive. Robust to maneuver off the purpose.

Negatives: Struggles getting off blocks. Simply knocked off-balance by the preliminary block.

Evaluation: Brown owns the dimensions and elegance to line up as a three-technique sort out or one-gap defensive lineman. He boasts stellar upside and will solely enhance as he will get stronger with time.

Bobby Brown Participant Profile

As unsure as the inside defensive position class could also be, it’s extremely deep. For that reason, gamers like Brown have been final on the depth chart and forgotten. But, if there’s any mid-round defensive sort out that’s price remembering, it’s Brown. The Texas A&M defensive sort out has lengthy been a highly-regarded expertise, and his finest soccer is forward of him.

Brown was a four-star recruit within the 2018 recruiting class. Already standing at 6’4″ and 270 kilos, Brown was a top-250 prospect and considered as top-of-the-line up-and-coming defensive linemen within the nation. He obtained scholarship provides from groups equivalent to Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Michigan. Ultimately, the Arlington, Texas native selected to attend Texas A&M to be able to keep near dwelling.

Bobby Brown’s profession as a Texas A&M defensive sort out

It took time for Brown to develop into one of many SEC’s premier defensive linemen, however the flashes had been seen early and sometimes. He noticed the sphere in 13 video games as a real freshman. Over that span, the Texas A&M defensive sort out logged 14 whole tackles and a sort out for loss. In consequence, he was named to the All-SEC Freshman Crew, elevating expectations for his second season.

In 2019, Brown performed in 13 video games, began 11, and subsequently upped his manufacturing. He left room for additional development after the 2019 marketing campaign however nonetheless managed to amass 21 whole tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, a half-sack, and a go deflection in his time on the sphere. Brown’s 2019 marketing campaign, because it turned out, could be a springboard for a breakout in 2020.

As a real junior, Brown exploded and have become top-of-the-line defensive tackles within the SEC. In 9 video games, Brown produced at a career-high clip, incomes 22 whole tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. For his manufacturing, Brown earned first-team All-SEC recognition. Unsurprisingly, he used this chance to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft and promote whereas his inventory was excessive.

Bobby Brown’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Brown is commonly considered as a Day 3 defensive lineman prospect, however I believe he has the traits to rise into Day 2. His upside is extremely engaging, and his professional day efficiency solely bolstered his inventory.

Brown registered a Ninety fifth-percentile 10-yard cut up of 1.68 seconds, a 5.04 40-yard sprint, a 33-inch vertical, a 112-inch broad bounce, and Seventieth-percentile agility scores at 6’4″ and 321 kilos. Total, Brown garnered a Relative Athletic Rating (RAS) of 9.82. On high of his athletic traits, he additionally owns a large wingspan with almost 35-inch arms.

Brown’s tape confirms his numbers. He has uncanny explosiveness for his measurement off the road, and he carries a ton of energy inside his body. He’s heavy-handed, extraordinarily aggressive, and naturally leveraged together with his body. His mixture of burst and size could be devastating for inside blockers. He can work on additional controlling his traits, however all the mandatory instruments are there for him to start out and produce ultimately on the subsequent degree.

Which schemes may finest acclimate for Brown’s particular talent set?

Brown performed a bit of out of place at Texas A&M. He usually shaded inside, nearer to the zero and one-technique positions, however his explosiveness and size profile very effectively on the three-technique.

Brown’s expertise on the within is efficacious. It supplies him with versatility alongside the inside and affords him some scheme flexibility. Nonetheless, Brown’s most closely fits is perhaps discovered as a three-tech in a 4-3 scheme. Nonetheless, he has the width and size to satisfy a number of roles, and in hybrid alignments, he’s simply as useful.

Brown is a spectacular bodily expertise within the NFL Draft. He’s younger, checks each athletic field, and he’s solely trending upward. Given the uncertainty of the defensive position class, nevertheless, Brown’s vary is considerably unclear.

He might go as early because the second spherical or fall into early Day 3. He provides glorious upside wherever over that span for groups just like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders. In time, he might develop into top-of-the-line worth offers within the draft.

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information? Wish to do your individual mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and check your individual drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, you’ll want to comply with us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues faculty soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.