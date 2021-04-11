Bobby Lashley beats Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 37 | The SportsRush

Bobby Lashley beats Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 37. The pair opened Night one of the two day event.

Bad weather almost ruined WWE’s first ever show with an audience in over a year but Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley got the show back on track. Sure the match started a bit slow but by the time it was done, it was everything you could have asked of two powerhouse wrestlers.

After over 30 minutes of delay due to rain, McIntyre finally walked down the ramp in a bid to become a three time WWE Champion. The Almighty one came out right after him with the title wrapped around his waist and no intention of leaving without it.

The two started out by locking up with each other. They one upped each other with takedowns and suplexes. McIntyre was the first to attempt a pin after landing a Northern Lights Suplex. He tried again with a reverese Alabama Slam but the WWE Champion kicked out at two both times.

McIntyre then unleashed three Future Shock DDT’s but even that failed to keep Lashley down for the three count!

The Scottish Warrior then attempted to end the match with a Kimura Lock. It seemed like Lashley was done for but the Almighty One gathered all his strenght to reach for the ropes.

Having had enough of it, it was time for the Claymore Kick. However, an MVP distraction allowed Lashley to avoid the finisher and put his challenger in the Hurt Lock. Instead of tapping out, McIntyre passed out after a long struggle.

This was an amazing match to open the show. Both men leave the Raymond James Stadium looking strong while keeping the booking open enough to continue the feud if they want to.

