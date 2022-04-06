policeman RiedelThe star of the radio, television and film musical “Bye Bye Birdy,” the heartthrob of an early rock ‘n roll fanfare, died Tuesday.

According to a statement posted by Maria Novi, their marketing and event coordinator, Riedel died of complications from pneumonia at a hospital in a suburb of her hometown of Philadelphia.

Rydell, who in 2012 credited kidney and liver transplants for extending his life, was 79 years old.

Along with James Darren, Fabian, and Frankie Avalon, Riedel was among a wave of healthy teen idols that emerged after Elvis Presley and before the rise of the Beatles.

Between 1959 and 1964, he had nearly three dozen Top 40 singles, including “Wild One,” “Volare,” “Wildwood Days,” “The Cha-Cha-Cha” and “Forget Him.”