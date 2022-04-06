Bobby Riddell Dead: 1960s Pop Idol and Star of ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Was 79

Bobby Rydell, the “teen idol” icon of the early ’60s who portrayed that fame in a starring role opposite Ann-Margret in the 1963 film “Bye Bye Birdie,” has died today at the age of 79 Gone. The cause of death was pneumonia.

His death was confirmed just days away from his 80th birthday by radio legend Jerry Blavat, a longtime friend of Riedel’s at the singer’s South Philadelphia Stomping Ground. “Out of all the kids of that era”, Blavat said, “he had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer. He told the best stories, did the best impersonations, and he was the coolest person.”

Such was Rydell’s fame as an American teen pop star icon in the days just before the British invasion of rock that the Broadway musical and the subsequent film Rydell High School…