Bobby Rydell, Teenage Idol with Enduring Appeal, 79. dies on

“I was privileged to spend my peak years as a recording artist during the golden age of TV variety shows,” wrote Mr. Rydell in his autobiography. “In the early ’60s, I appeared in almost everyone.” These included shows hosted by Ed Sullivan, Johnny Carson, Perry Como, Jack Benny, Milton Burle, and most notably Red Skelton.

After making two appearances on “The Red Skelton Hour”, at which he had just sung, he appeared in sketches from 1961 to 1969 as various characters, including Zeke Cuddlehopper, as Skelton’s country-bumpkin character Clem Cuddlehopper. Cousins ​​were involved.

“Mr. Skelton fell in love with Bobby,” said Mr. Rydell’s personal assistant, Linda F. Hoffman said in 2013. “His son had passed away, and Bobby always felt that he was …