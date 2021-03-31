ENTERTAINMENT

BOC Income: Godzilla vs Kong Total Box Office Collection Report & Reviews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Godzilla vs Kong Box office



Godzilla vs Kong is all on its way to grab the title of the most thriving Hollywood movie after lockdown. The movie is heading to its dream run and collecting applauding box office figures with its extremely entertaining plot and dynamic visuals. It has overtaken the numbers of both the ongoing Bollywood releases including Roohi and Mumbai Saga. It has opened its box office with a bang and bagged Rs 5 crores on its opening day. The show maintained a stronghold on its second day either and collected esteemed numbers at the ticket window with a favourable response from the audience.

Godzilla vs Kong Box office

Godzilla vs Kong Collection

It is dominating the box office at Tamil Nadu, Nizam and Andhra all the circuits are contributing even more than 50% in the total box office collection of the movie. On one side, the movie is ruling the box office at South circuits. On another hand, it is struggling with its Hindi dubbed. The North circuits collections are nowhere near the South Circuits leading the movie to emerge as the victor at the ticket window. The Hindi version of the movie is struggling due to the restrictions and not collecting the number as it’s supposed to collect.

But still, the response of the movie is far better than Wonder Woman and Tenet. But there is a fine line between the collection of two major circuits including Mumbai and Delhi. It has seized a better performance in some regions of South. Well, the film is going to clash with a new release on its first Friday with Saina. The film featuring Parineeti Chopra in the titular role. Well, Shaina is a sports drama but it assumes that Godzilla vs Kong will easily take over the movie. It clearly seems that monster drama is holding all the cards.

Along with the first-day collection of Rs 6.25 crores, Godzilla vs Kong retain its solid grip over the box office and again summoned Rs 5 crores on its second day. The second-day numbers of the movie will take its total box office collection to 11.25 crores and it will go past 12 crores on its first Friday. It will experience great growth as it is going to collaborate with one of the major festivals of Holi on coming Monday.

The movie is directed by Adam Wingard and produced by Thomas Till and Jon Jashni under the production banner of Legendary Pictures. Godzilla v Kong cast Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry featuring in the important roles. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on the Godzilla v Kong box office collection.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top