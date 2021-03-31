BOC Income: Godzilla vs Kong Total Box Office Collection Report & Reviews







Godzilla vs Kong is all on its way to grab the title of the most thriving Hollywood movie after lockdown. The movie is heading to its dream run and collecting applauding box office figures with its extremely entertaining plot and dynamic visuals. It has overtaken the numbers of both the ongoing Bollywood releases including Roohi and Mumbai Saga. It has opened its box office with a bang and bagged Rs 5 crores on its opening day. The show maintained a stronghold on its second day either and collected esteemed numbers at the ticket window with a favourable response from the audience.

Godzilla vs Kong Collection

It is dominating the box office at Tamil Nadu, Nizam and Andhra all the circuits are contributing even more than 50% in the total box office collection of the movie. On one side, the movie is ruling the box office at South circuits. On another hand, it is struggling with its Hindi dubbed. The North circuits collections are nowhere near the South Circuits leading the movie to emerge as the victor at the ticket window. The Hindi version of the movie is struggling due to the restrictions and not collecting the number as it’s supposed to collect.

But still, the response of the movie is far better than Wonder Woman and Tenet. But there is a fine line between the collection of two major circuits including Mumbai and Delhi. It has seized a better performance in some regions of South. Well, the film is going to clash with a new release on its first Friday with Saina. The film featuring Parineeti Chopra in the titular role. Well, Shaina is a sports drama but it assumes that Godzilla vs Kong will easily take over the movie. It clearly seems that monster drama is holding all the cards.

Along with the first-day collection of Rs 6.25 crores, Godzilla vs Kong retain its solid grip over the box office and again summoned Rs 5 crores on its second day. The second-day numbers of the movie will take its total box office collection to 11.25 crores and it will go past 12 crores on its first Friday. It will experience great growth as it is going to collaborate with one of the major festivals of Holi on coming Monday.

The movie is directed by Adam Wingard and produced by Thomas Till and Jon Jashni under the production banner of Legendary Pictures. Godzilla v Kong cast Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry featuring in the important roles. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on the Godzilla v Kong box office collection.