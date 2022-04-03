Boca and the luxury guests who were at La Bombonera against Arsenella

El Peck, who exchanged his racket for Pol Fernandez’s shirt, was one of the special guests who did last night’s session at the Brandson 805.

As is often the case with most football matches, BocaMany prominent sports personalities often come to La Bombonera to cheer for their team. in a draw against yesterday armorywas no exception and There were many luxury guests, among whom Diego Schwartzman stood out.

El Peque, a famous fan of Zenese, was present at Brandsen 805 to watch Sebastian Battaglia’s team and enjoy the party that fans always throw in the stands, something he featured on his official Instagram account.

While preparing for training in Buenos Aires…