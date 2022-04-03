Boca celebrates its 117 years of life: the story of its birth

This Sunday, April 3, Xeneize celebrates a new anniversary of its foundation for five Italian immigrants.

Club Atlético Boca Juniors is celebrating the New Year of Life this Sunday. Son 117 Which has been fulfilled since April 3, 1905, when Xeneize was born, and that is why fans celebrated it extensively at La Bombonera after the match against Arsenal.

How was Club Atlético Boca Juniors born?

Esteban bagliottoalfredo scarvessantiago from you and brothers Teodoro and Juan Antonio FarengaAll immigrants from Italy were the same He founded Xeneize. History tells that the place where the institution was born on 3 April 1905 was the home of Baglito, but that the meeting was held there…