Boca Juniors begin their journey in the Copa Libertadores against Deportivo Cali in Colombia: Time, TV and Formation

Boca visited Deportivo Cali on its debut at the Copa Libertadores (@fotobairesarg-reuters)

from 9:30 pm Boca Juniors Will visit Deportivo Cali Up to date 1 of Group E Copa Libertadores 2022, The match, which will be mediated by Venezuela’s Jesus Valenzuela, can be done after Fox Sports And star+,

zenise A new edition of the continent’s top competition will begin with the same objective it pursued since winning the trophy for the last time in 2007: to lift the Cup again and reach the long-awaited seventh Libertadores in its history. This will be the primary target for the S team.ebastian battle during this season.

And that’s why leadership, led by Juan Roman Richelme And this football councilStrengthened the complex with many …