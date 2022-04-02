Boca Juniors Vs. Arsenal de Sarandi – Pre-match – April 2, 2022

(ESPN.com) — Boca, who just defeated Rivera in the Superclassico, will take on Arsenal this Saturday for the date 8 of the 2002 League Cup. The match will be played at La Bombonera with Leandro Ray Hilfer mediated.

Comes toned Xeneize. After a weak start in the tournament, where Sebastian Battaglia’s consistency was questioned, Boca went ahead. First they defeated the Estudiants as the visitors, the leaders of Zone 2, and then they defeated the river in the monument.

Villa’s victory against a classic opponent with a goal lifted the spirits of the squad, which is preparing with everything to face what is to come: a tough Copa Libertadores group, Deportivo Cali, Corinthians and Always Ready. Against.

Was thinking of making a debut in the Continental competition, which will take place in Colombia…