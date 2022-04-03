Boca lost advantage twice, faced off against Arsenal, but kept top

Boca took the lead in the first half with a goal from Luis Vazquez in 34 minutes, but Sarandi equalized in 16 minutes with a goal from Sebastian Lomonaco.

At VAR’s request and on a review from referee Leandro Ray Hilfer, Boca moved on to the scoreboard again, a penalty on 29 minutes supplemented by Marcos Rojo, but a minute later Arsenal tied it with a Paraguayan goal. Christian Coleman.

The “Zenies” team will play again next Tuesday, when they tour Deportivo Cali in the Copa Libertadores.

With this result Boca could not remain as the sole leader and shares first position with Estudiantes de la Plata, both with 15 units, while Aldoivi de Mar del Plata is further behind,…