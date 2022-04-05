Boca, Rivers and four other Argentina teams will try to cut Brazil’s hegemony

The 63rd edition of the Copa Libertadores began almost two months ago on 8 February, with 19 teams contesting the previous three stages and only 4 reaching the group stage. But this Tuesday the competition starts for the other 28 participants, including the 5 Argentine teams, which, in addition to the Estudiants, They will try to break the hegemony of the Brazilian teams of recent years. For many, this is the real start of the main South American tournament.

This Tuesday they will have their debut Colonies, which receives Pearol from 7:15 pm, and Boca, which visits Deportivo Cali from 9:30 pm. On Wednesday it will be the turn of Talares, who will play Universidad Católica de Chile at Mario Alberto Kemps Stadium from 7:00 pm, while River…