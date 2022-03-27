Boca: time and place to see the women’s classic

This Sunday’s Superclassico women’s football, For the fifth date of the tournament. And there will be a novelty, an unprecedented fact: for the first time it will be held at the monument. The Boca Gladiators will wear an alternate yellow shirt, the same one that Battaglia’s team wore in their 1–0 victory on the seventh of the Professional League Cup.



Daniela Diaz, River Coach (River Press).

What time does the river – Boca play?

The match between River and Boca in Monumental will be played from 16. Due to remodeling works at the stadium, Rivers explained that the grounds would not be open to the public, although relatives and guests would be allowed to enter, except for the press.

Where to watch Live River – Boca?

In the midst of a duel…