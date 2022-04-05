Boca today: Formation for debut in Copa Libertadores, history who is upbeat against Deportivo Cali and latest news

Boca News Today, Tuesday, April 5. Xeneize arrived in Colombia and is already focusing on tonight’s premiere against the Green and Black team.
Receive the latest news and all the news from Boca today, Tuesday, April 5, Xeneize landed in Colombia to the warmth of many fans and is already focusing on tonight’s start for the Copa Libertadores against Deportivo Cali.
Frank Fabra to captain Boca in Copa Libertadores debut
Due to the absence of Izquierdoz and Rojo, the Colombian was named to wear the bracelet tonight against Deportivo Cali.
Diego Latorre’s Tremendous Confession: Why He Called “Boca a Cabaret” From the 1991 Copa Libertadores “He Reduced Us”
The former striker mentions his time at Xeneize and…
Read Full News