Boca vs Arsenal de Sarandi: Schedule, Referees and TV

where It will be supervised by referee German Delfino and will be Boca’s first time in a domestic tournament, as it was used in its participation in the Copa Libertadores. In fact, the intervention of this system last year determined its elimination against Atlético Mineiro. In the round of 16. Final.

“Zenies” added 14 points similar to Estudiantes, although their progress was boosted by a 1–0 win over the river at Monument, with Colombian Sebastian Villa and goalkeeper Augustin Rossi scoring as the team.

In any case, Boca will not use their full force against Sarandi’s team, as they will visit Deportivo Cali in the opening date match of the Copa Libertadores Group F on Tuesday at 9:30 pm, which is their lofty goal. . ,