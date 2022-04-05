Bodies lying in Bucha for weeks, satellite images show

An analysis of satellite images by The New York Times refutes claims by Russian officials that civilians were killed in Bucha, a Kyiv suburb, after their soldiers left the scene.

Over the weekend, when bodies of civilians were seen lying in the streets of Bucha – many with their hands tied, and some with gunshot wounds to their heads – the Russian Defense Ministry denied any responsibility. In a Telegram post on Sunday, Ministry has indicated The bodies were laid out on the streets after the “complete withdrawal of all Russian units from Bucha” on 30 March.

Russia claimed the images were “another hoax” and…