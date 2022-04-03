Body of missing pedestrian found in Griffith Park with dog beside him

Officials said a passenger who went missing two weeks ago was found dead with his dog in Griffith Park.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found on Thursday night in a remote area of ​​the huge urban park. His dog, Raja, was alive but emaciated.

A relative reportedly said he had apparently not left Hernandez’s side for two weeks. The family was there when the body was found, the sergeant said. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park.

Hernandez was last seen near the hiking trails of the park merry-go-round, according to a missing persons post by his family.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. There is no reason to believe that foul play was involved, Arellano…