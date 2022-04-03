Body of missing pedestrian found in Griffith Park with dog beside him

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, a Los Angeles resident, was reported missing by the family on March 16. Weeks later, on March 31, his body was discovered along with his dog in a remote part of Griffith Park. side.

according to Missing person Reportedly, and circulated by friends and family to passengers, Hernandez was last seen in the Griffith Park area at 2:30 and his body was found “a nice hike from the merry-go-round of the park”, which was that of a firefighter. Used to assist in the search accordingly. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of death till the time of writing this news.

Next to Hernandez’s body was the man’s elderly dog, King, who was said to…