Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan died suddenly at the age of 44

Bodybuilding star Cedric McMillan has died at the age of 44, the cause of death is still not confirmed.

Tributes have been paid to the sport’s much-loved icon, whose ‘classic physique’ represents the ‘golden age’ of bodybuilding. McMillan has been one of the industry’s most recognized faces since the turn of the century, and his last win was at the 2017 Arnold Classic.

McMillan has been absent from the circuit over the past few seasons due to multiple injuries and health complications. His final result was a sixth place finish at the 2020 Arnold Classic.

McMillan’s friend and contestant Steve Kuclo said: “Very sad…