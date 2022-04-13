Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan dies at 44: Report | world News

New Delhi: American bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has passed away at the age of 44, Generation Iron reported.

The 2017 Arnold Classic Champion pro bodybuilder suffered a heart attack while on a treadmill, the report said. McMillan had earlier opened up about his past heart-related issues and “near-death experience” in 2021. Notably, the details of his cause of death have not been officially confirmed.

Due to his health issues, the bodybuilder was postponing his return to competitive bodybuilding. He was an active service member in the US Army.

In an interview with GI in November 2021, Macmillan said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020,…