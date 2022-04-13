Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has reportedly died at the age of 44

On 12th April, 2022, 2017 Arnold Classic Champion Cedric McMillan allegedly died, Macmillan’s longtime sponsor, Black Skull USA, posted the news on his Instagram account. Men’s open bodybuilder was 44 years old.



At the time of this writing, there is no word about Macmillan’s cause of death, and his family has yet to make a public statement. This news was first reported by Dave Palumbo rx muscle,

About Cedric McMillan

Cedric McMillan was born on August 16, 1977, and wanted to build “big muscles”. In addition to his professional bodybuilding career, the South Carolina native served in the United States Army.

according to this muscle memory, McMillan’s first bodybuilding show was the 2007 NPC South Carolina State Competition, where he finished first overall. He reached his goal…