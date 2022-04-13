Bodybuilder dies at 44 as tribute to Cedric McMillan

Arnold Classic champion Cedric McMillan dies at 44, reports Generation Iron,

Fans and bodybuilding industry around the world are mourning the sudden death of the bodybuilder.

Cedric previously opened up about his “near-death” experience and heart issues. He had delayed his return to competitive bodybuilding due to his health condition.

Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

44. Cedric Macmillan died at the age of

Cedric’s family members confirmed to the GI that the bodybuilder had passed away.

The real cause of his death has not been revealed.

Cedric was one of the most popular bodybuilders of the 21st century. He was known for bringing back the “classic” look.

He distinguished…