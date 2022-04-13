Bodybuilding champion Cedric McMillan dies at 44: Report

NewYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

According to multiple reports, Cedric McMillan, a world-class bodybuilder and former US Army instructor at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, passed away earlier this week. He was 44 years old.

Generation Iron And RXMuscle Both reported Macmillan’s death. According to Generation Iron, McMillan suffered a heart attack while working out on a treadmill.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Cedric, a truly great bodybuilder and one of the most entertainers to grace the stage, will be remembered for his generosity towards his fans. He took his time and energy to connect and …