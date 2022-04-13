Bodybuilding champion Cedric McMillan dies at 44: Report

Bodybuilding champion Cedric McMillan dies at 44: Report

According to multiple reports, Cedric McMillan, a world-class bodybuilder and former US Army instructor at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, passed away earlier this week. He was 44 years old.

Generation Iron And RXMuscle Both reported Macmillan’s death. According to Generation Iron, McMillan suffered a heart attack while working out on a treadmill.

Cedric McMillan performs at the Arnold Classic Men’s Bodybuilding Open on March 19, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

“Cedric, a truly great bodybuilder and one of the most entertainers to grace the stage, will be remembered for his generosity towards his fans. He took his time and energy to connect and …


