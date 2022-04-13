Bodybuilding legend Cedric McMillan dies at 44

Bodybuilding legend Cedric McMillan died on Tuesday at the age of 44. According to their sponsor, Black Skull USA,

“We are sorry to inform you that our friend and brother @cedricmcmillan passed away today,” Black Skull USA said in a statement. “Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend and father. Our prayers are with his entire family and friends. He ‘fought the good fight’ and is now resting.”

multiple outlets, including generation ironGave news

According to Generation Iron, McMillan suffered a heart attack while on the treadmill.

McMillan, who was also a staff sergeant in the United States Army and an instructor at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, competed in several high-profile bodybuilding competitions, winning the 2017 Arnold Classic.

He placed seventh…