Boeing gives $50M to help launch new Virginia Tech campus – Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing is giving Virginia Tech $50 million to help launch the school’s graduate technology campus in northern Virginia.

Virginia Tech announced the multi-year donation to the Alexandria campus Tuesday, noting it will provide scholarships, foster faculty and researcher recruitment and fund programs for underserved K-12 students who want to pursue high-tech degrees and careers. The gift matches the largest ever made to the Blacksburg-based university.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said in a statement that the donation “will propel our work to help establish the greater Washington, D.C., area as the world’s next major tech hub.”

The Washington Post reports that David Calhoun, Boeing’s chief executive, said in an interview Monday that the company wants to be “one of the early players on the campus.” and the gift is meant to promote a skilled and diverse workforce.

Construction of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus is expected to begin in the fall and the first building is set to open in 2024. The effort aims to grow to about 750 master’s degree students and 200 doctoral students.

