greatest drama of Bogdan BogdanovichNight (41-37) 122-115 at the Atlanta Hawks didn’t even count for a win over the Brooklyn Nets. At 41–37, the Hawks have won five games in a row and have sole possession of the eight-seeded in the Eastern Conference. She got a big assist earlier in the day when the Philadelphia 76ers knocked out the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hawks will now have a few days off before taking on the Toronto Raptors who were in vain but still finished fifth with the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Miami Heat.

Trae Young shrugged off a sore to drop 36 points, including dagger three, and 10 assists with six boards. D’Andre Hunter tries to bolster his case for an extension this coming season with a 15-point, 10 rebound double-double.

Bogdanovi had to leave …