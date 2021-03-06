Tired of cooking eggs in the same old method? Do not worry, this Eggsorg recipe will make you a good chef and if not, at least you will be punished with some eggs to make you laugh.

Looping between omelets and fried eggs can be boring, but we can’t leave our whole, protein-filled eggs. Switch your breakfast, brunch, or even dinner (we’re not judge) with new and egg-laying dishes to fill your eggs for the day.

Get ready to enter egg heaven with these aggressive dishes.

Avocado Eggs Dedicated

Since normally prepared eggs are overrated and we want to put a healthy twist on them, we present to you Avocado Dedicated Eggs.

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled peeled eggs, -dried avocado, yog cup Greek yogurt, p tablespoon mustard, 1 eas teaspoon lemon juice, salt, pepper, paprika (optional).

guidelines

Cut each egg in half and remove the yolk. Place the yolk in a medium bowl, and cool the whites while preparing the filling. In a large bowl, whisk together the avocado, Greek yogurt, mustard, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Add egg yolk and mash with fork to incorporate. For a smooth filling, add ingredients to combine a food processor and pulse. Transfer the filings to a piping bag fitted with a round tip or a zip-top bag with one corner stripped off. Pipe the filling in the egg white. Sprinkle with paprika and enjoy!

Cloud eggs

Cloudy eggs are visually pleasing, Small amounts of egg albumin They look as delicious as they look. All you need is eggs and spices for a delicious looking dish.

Ingredients

2 eggs, salt, and pepper to taste.

guidelines

Preheat the oven to 450 ° F. Separate the egg yolk from the egg white. Save Germs for later. Using an electric hand whisk, whisk at a high speed until soft peaks form. Fold in salt and pepper. To go later, whisk the egg yolks with a spoon on a baking tray and whisk well in between. Bake for eight to ten minutes. Drop the whites into the whites and bake further for three minutes. Serve on toast or with the sides of your choice and enjoy!

Shakshuka

Heard of this classic North African and Middle Eastern dish, but never had it? Try this delicious recipe for yourself. Shashkuka literally means “mix” and the traditional version uses tomatoes, onions and spices and a base with eggs on top. According to the egg sampler, poached eggs Make hearty meals on tomato sauce.

Ingredients

1 garlic tablespoon oil, 3 cloves garlic (minced), 1 small chopped onion, 2 cups crushed tomatoes, 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce, eas spoon cayenne pepper, ½ teaspoon cumin, eas spoon paprika, 1 diced tomato, ¼ Cup fresh parsley. Eggs, chopped parsley, feta cheese at room temperature.

guidelines

Heat the oil on medium heat, add garlic and onion and cook till the onion becomes soft and the garlic is fragrant. Add crushed tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, cumin and paprika. Stir to include. Add diced tomatoes and cook until the sauce thickens. Using a spoon, building wells for eggs, breaking an egg into each well. Cover and cook for another five to eight minutes, until the egg whites are cooked but the yolk still flows a little. Garnish with fresh parsley and feta cheese and enjoy your dish!

Waffle omelette

Using a waffle-maker to give your standard omelet a twist may not be the most original idea, but we can’t miss a bite Waffle omelette is very satisfying – Especially crispy edges.

Ingredients

2 beaten eggs, salt and pepper to taste, nonstick cooking spray.

Favorite toppings: Tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, grated cheddar cheese, etc.

guidelines

In a medium bowl, add beaten eggs, any of your favorite toppings, salt and pepper. mix well. Lubricate a waffle iron with nonstick spray. Add the egg mixture and cook according to the machine’s instructions or for two minutes until the eggs are completely set and slightly brown. Remove the eggs from the waffle iron and serve. let’s enjoy!

Don’t forget to make your morning linen-side with these versatile egg dishes.

