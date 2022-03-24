Boiling Point film: Netflix movie plot, cast with Stephen Graham and Jason Flemyng, trailer and release date

Boiling Point is an extended adaptation of the 2019 short film of the same name and directed by Philip Barantini.

Boiling Point, directed by Philip Barantini, is a super-real drama set in the frenetic world of a boutique restaurant kitchen.

The tireless film is shot in one take and is set in real time in the most stressful of work environments.

What is the plot of boiling point?

The film follows head chef Andy Jones, played by Stephen Graham, as he struggles to keep orders coming in and keep his cooks’ morale up during the busiest day of the year.