Boiling Point is now streaming on Netflix

Boiling Point, the critically acclaimed British drama film shot in one go, finally hit Netflix. The thriller is directed by Philippe Barantini, who starred in TV series such as Chernobyl and Human before transitioning behind the camera.

Based on the 2019 short film of the same name, Boiling Point stars Stephen Graham — who previously appeared in projects like Venom 2 and Peaky Blinders — as Andy Jones. Andy is the troubled head chef of a top London restaurant whose personal and business problems come to the fore on the most important night of his restaurant life.

according to this SirA lot of dialogue has been improvised at Boiling Point and was even filmed in an actual restaurant in Hackney, London, the day before the Covid-19 lockdown.