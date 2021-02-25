Boise State vs. San Diego State College Basketball Game Preview

Boise State Broncos vs. San Diego State Aztec Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Boise State vs. San Diego State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Location: Visus Arena, San Diego, CA

Network: FS1

Boise State (18-4) vs. San Diego State (17-4) Game Preview

Why did the state win

Boise State corrects a lot of small things.

It does not reverse the ball, it rotates the ball well, it hits its free throw, and it keeps scoring enough on the board. It is not a consistently good shooting team, but it does find ways to build points.

For all the strong work of San Diego State, it dishonors a whole ton. This is what Boise State needs.

The Broncos shoot and make more free throws than anyone in the Mountain West. but …

Why will san diego state win

Yes, shooting.

Boise State is fine at this, but it is a strange way to go dead cold at once. It achieved everything just two days after the win over Colorado State, as it lost only 38%.

Fresno State was able to stop the Broncos by three, and UNLV was able to stop them just about everywhere. Again, Boise State is usually able to overcome its issues by correcting everything, but San Diego State is a different animal.

It is able to take down and force teams to remain silent on the stretch for a long time. Boise State is going to remain silent for a long stretch.

What is going to happen

Boise State is quite defensive, but San Diego State is better at it. This is not going to be a grind, but it will take a little while before the Aztec starts to pull.

Boise State vs. San Diego State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 74, Boise State 65

Row: San Diego State-6, O / U: 138

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3.5

Must see rating: 3

