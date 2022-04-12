‘Bold’ – Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI to face Real Madrid

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI to face Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday evening.

The Blues are looking to recover from a two-goal loss to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals.

Tuchel has made several changes to the team which lost 3-1 against Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge.

imago / sportimage

Chelsea XI will take on Real Madrid: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Silva, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Werner, Mount, Havertz

bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Christensen, Jorginho, Pulisic, Chaloba, Saul, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Vale

Edouard Mendy plays in front of what can be seen as three or four, depending on Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s position.

N’Golo Kante is preferred in midfield with former…