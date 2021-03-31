Bold video posted by Shama Sikander, Never bid on plastic surgery - what happened on me ... - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Bold video posted by Shama Sikander, Never bid on plastic surgery – what happened on me …

Bold video posted by Shama Sikander, Never bid on plastic surgery - what happened on me ...

Actress Shama Sikander keeps sharing bold pictures and videos on her Instagram. His latest video is in discussion. Shama’s bold photoshoots are often viral. Shama has appeared in many TV serials. There has been a big difference between their old look and now. A few years ago he took the 10 Year Challenge of social media on which he has been trolled a lot. He has also talked about the transition in his latest video.


Trolls have been changed instead

From the hashtags that Shama has given, it is known that a new song is coming. She is looking very glamorous in a blue short dress. Over the years, Shema has been trolled for her looks. The news of his plastic surgery was also in the news. He spoke on these reports during an interview.

Shama gave a befitting reply

Shama had replied to him, the first thing I do not understand is such allegations. blame? Am I a criminal who committed some crime. People do not even know for sure whether I have undergone plastic surgery or not. I don’t see any reason why I want to expand people. This is my life I can do whatever I want. Second thing you don’t know what happened to me.

Work done in these serials and web series

Shama Sikander appeared in the serial ‘Ye Meri Life Hai’ in 2003. This serial ran till 2005. After this she appeared in serials like CID and Balveer. Shama has also worked in the web series Maya and now Dil Ki Suna.

