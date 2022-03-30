Bolivia vs Brazil – Football Match Report – March 29, 2022

Brazil beat Bolivia 4-0 on Tuesday to set a new World Cup qualifying record.

With 45 points, Tite’s team broke Argentina’s record of 43 which was set in qualifying for the 2002 World Cup. Belgium’s draw with the Republic of Ireland this week also means Brazil will return to the No. 1 spot in the FIFA world rankings and will be seeded in Friday’s draw for the World Cup final.

Playing without the suspended Neymar and Vinicius Jr., Brazil scored in the height of La Paz with two goals from Richarlison and two goals from Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes.

Matches held at the height of La Paz often scare non-Bolivian players into South American qualifying. Tight has come…