Bolivia vs. Brazil – Football Match Report – March 30, 2022

Brazil set a new World Cup qualifying record on Tuesday with a 4-0 thrashing of Bolivia.

With 45 points, Tite’s team broke Argentina’s record of 43 which was set in qualifying for the 2002 World Cup. Belgium’s draw with Republic of Ireland this week also means Brazil will return to the No. 1 spot in the FIFA World Ranking and will be seeded in Friday’s draw for the World Cup finals.

Playing without suspended Neymar and Vinicius Junior, Brazil eased through in the altitude of La Paz with two goals from Richarlison and others from Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes.

Matches in the altitude of La Paz are often dreaded by non-Bolivian players in South American qualifying. Tite came…