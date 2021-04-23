Bollywood actor Amit Mistry died, was famous for the film ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’

Actor Amit Mistry, who has labored in Gujarati movies and several other TV reveals together with Bollywood, died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning (April 23). Amit is contemporary to go for the movies ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Ek Chalice Ki Lakh Native’, ‘Shore within the Metropolis’. This data has been given by producer Ashok Pandit by social media. Bollywood has as soon as once more plunged into mourning with Amit’s demise.

Bollywood’s well-known filmmaker Ashok Pandit has expressed grief over the actor’s dying. He gave a tribute to Amit with an official Twitter deal with. Ashok Pandit has written in his submit that I’m shattered. cannot imagine it. Right this moment my pricey good friend and an excellent actor Amit Mistry has handed away from cardiac arrest. There is no such thing as a age for Amit to go away. I’ve no phrases. My heartfelt condolences to his household.

ॐ Peace.

I’m shattered .

Can’t imagine this .

A pricey good friend , an excellent actor on stage , television & cinema Amit Mistry expired attributable to cardiac arrest at present.

That is no age to go Amit

Speechless .

My Heartfelt condolences to his household .

ॐ Peace! pic.twitter.com/jUpLzmZFiC – Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 23, 2021

After Ashok, ‘The Cine and TV Artists Affiliation’ expressed condolences on Amit’s demise by an official Twitter deal with.