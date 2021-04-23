ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood actor Amit Mistry died, was famous for the film ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Actor Amit Mistry, who has labored in Gujarati movies and several other TV reveals together with Bollywood, died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning (April 23). Amit is contemporary to go for the movies ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Ek Chalice Ki Lakh Native’, ‘Shore within the Metropolis’. This data has been given by producer Ashok Pandit by social media. Bollywood has as soon as once more plunged into mourning with Amit’s demise.

Bollywood’s well-known filmmaker Ashok Pandit has expressed grief over the actor’s dying. He gave a tribute to Amit with an official Twitter deal with. Ashok Pandit has written in his submit that I’m shattered. cannot imagine it. Right this moment my pricey good friend and an excellent actor Amit Mistry has handed away from cardiac arrest. There is no such thing as a age for Amit to go away. I’ve no phrases. My heartfelt condolences to his household.
ॐ Peace.

After Ashok, ‘The Cine and TV Artists Affiliation’ expressed condolences on Amit’s demise by an official Twitter deal with.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
47
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
45
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
42
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top