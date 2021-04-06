Bollywood Actor Katrina Kaif Tests Positive Covid-19 Immediately Home Quarantines

Due to the outdoor shooting schedule, many Bollywood celebrities have started working, but even after taking the precautions, they reeling with Covid-19. Now the Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been tested Covid positive. The actress was shooting for her upcoming movie with her costar Siddhant Chaturvedi who has been tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He immediately quarantines himself in his house and delayed the shoot for some time. Katrina’s Phone Booth co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi was also tested positive for the virus last month. The actress confirmed it on Instagram by posting that “I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I immediately isolated myself in my home.

I will go around with that safety rules as per my doctor’s advice. I have a request to the people who met me for the past few days to get a test as soon as possible. Regards to those who love me and support me. Please take care of yourself and stay safe”. Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is said to be a rumored boyfriend of the actress has also been tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. He also shared the news on Instagram where he confirmed ” Although I have taken all the precaution while outdoor shooting, but unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid -19.

I will follow the safety protocols and I have isolated myself and staying at home. I will follow the instructions of my doctors and request to all who were with me for a few days to get themselves tested soon”. Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aryan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Paresh Rawal, and Rohit Saraf has also been tested for COVID-19. Katrina was seen recently in the movie Bharat opposite Salman Khan. She will start shooting for Tiger 3 after completing the upcoming movie “Phonebooth” opposite actor Siddhant and shan Khatter. Katrina is also planning to start shooting for the movie Suryavanshi which was postponed due to lockdown.

The movie shooting was supposed to start in 2020. Currently, she was shooting with Siddhant and Ishan Khatter in the movie “PhoneBoooth” which will be released in October 2021. She will be seen in the movie Pipeline opposite Actor Ali Abbas Zafar which will be released at the end of this year. Her movie Suryavanshi was also supposed to be released in 2021. The actors often share the gym videos with Vicky Kaushal on Instagram. To know more about this article stay connected to us.