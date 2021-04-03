ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood Actor Malvi Malhotra is going to work with Mumbai Police for safety of women security

Malvi Malhotra is an Indian actress she have been part of many Bollywood and Tamil movies. Recently Malvi have come across an unwanted incident where she have been run through by a producer however she have refuse the proposal. Now she have raise issue of women’s security and to be safe she is also going to work with them.

“I started taking interest in women security and empowerment because of the incident that happened to me,” She further add “It’s my moral responsibility now. I have initiated women’s security issue as there is so much crime against women in the country. The police have been very helpful and I am thankful to joint commissioner Sandeep Karnik who has worked on this with me. I want to thank Deepti Nagrecha who is a social activist and founder of unite who has worked for women security with me. Now we are family of more than 13000 females and have to fight evil and be responsible for our safety.”

“Women need to participate actively. We have to be together and only then can we stop crimes against women. I promised myself that I would stand by every woman who I know is suffering. I will try and make sure our city is safe for women, that’s the idea behind this awareness drive.”

Malvi feels women should know how to handle the situation and responsibilities, also they should live their life independently not to depend on anyone and if anything is happening wrong with them physically they should no how to fight or handle the situation also now is time to stand strong bold enough. Malvi have also learn Karate

