Bollywood actress Malaika Arora spotted with her belly dog

Bollywood’s hot actress Malaika Arora is seen entertaining fans with her smile on the internet. In the midst of lockdown, your fitness schedule is under control in this way and she is seen exercising at home. She is also seen giving workout tips to her fans. Malaika is often spotted in the city by media photographers.

The actress was spotted by the media on a morning walk with her pet dog in Mumbai today. Malaika’s very fit and hot look was seen in the photos. People of the style of actress are also going crazy. His pictures are making headlines on social media.

Here Malaika, wearing a white T-shirt and gray track paint, is winning the hearts of the fans with her savory style. People are also engaged in praising the actress for her slim and trim style. The actress recently shared a video of Anulom-Antonym telling people about the importance of Breeding Exercise in which she was seen teaching fans the right way to do it. Talking about the workfront, Malaika is currently seen as a judge in the TV show ‘Super Dancer 4’ along with Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor. She was seen dancing with Anurag Basu on the show sometime back.

