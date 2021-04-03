Bollywood Actresses Who Have Battled Cancer And Won – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Bollywood Actresses Who Have Battled Cancer And Won

It has been revealed recently that actress-politician Kirron Kher is suffering from blood cancer and undergoing medical treatment in Mumbai. The Dostana actress is suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. “She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before,” said husband Anupam Kher in a statement. Here are inspiring stories of other actresses who have fought this deadly disease and come out victorious.

Manisha Koirala: The actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She had no clue about the disease until she felt very weak, and went to a hospital in Kathmandu with her brother. She was taken to the US for treatment, the exact ailment was not disclosed. She had to undergo chemotherapy and spent months at the hospital in New York. After fighting cancer and winning the battle, she is actively involved in spreading awareness about the disease.

Lisa Ray: The actress-model was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009. It is a cancer of plasma cells in the bone marrow, a rare disease On Christmas in 2009, Ray received a stem cell transplant to treat her rare cancer. In April 2010, she announced she was cancer-free due to the transplant. Suffering from has not affected her outlook towards life. Lisa is one of the most outspoken celebs about her battle. She began writing The Yellow Diaries, a blog about her experiences in living with cancer.

Sonali Bendre: In July 2018 she revealed on Twitter that she has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and was undergoing treatment in a New York City hospital. In metastasic cancer, the cancerous cells spread to new areas of the body by way of the lymph system or bloodstream. When cancer spreads from the original parts of the body to other places, it is called metastatic cancer. In New York Sonali was told that it was fourth stage and she had 30% chance of survival. The actress had once said that she wept for an entire night after she was diagnosed with it. But a positive outlook helped her cope with cancer treatment.

Mumtaz: The veteran beauty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, when she was 54 years old. Six chemotherapies and 35 radiations later, the bubbly actress managed to win the battle against cancer even when she was in her 50s. She was quoted telling Bangalore times, “I don’t give up easily. Even death will have to fight me.” She followed a tight regime to get her health back. She has been an advocate for breast cancer survivors, and has appeared in the documentary 1 a Minute (2010).

