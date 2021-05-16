Bollywood: Arjun Kapoor’s grandmother wants to play with her grandchildren, the actor said – this wish can not be fulfilled

Arjun Kapoor’s film Sardar’s Grandson is going to be released. The story of the film is based on grandmother and grandson. A grandson wants to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish, but what happens in fulfilling this wish is the story of the film.





Her grandmother wants to play the role of Arjun Kapoor’s children

Arjun Kapoor said this in an interview

Arjun said – In real life, you cannot fulfill a wish of your grandmother.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor said that he cannot fulfill one of his grandmother’s wishes in real life. Arjun Kapoor said in an interview, “It is very difficult to fulfill my grandmother’s wish because she wants a grandson and I cannot afford it.” Now other people of the Kapoor family have to fulfill their wish. Arjun’s comment mentions his sister Sonam Kapoor. Let me tell you, Sonam and Anand have recently celebrated their third anniversary.



Sardar was bitten by a dog on the set of Grand Sun.

Arjun said a few days ago that he was bitten by a dog during the shooting of the film. The dog has bite marks on its body. “Our scene was that I came home after so many years and the dog would think I was an intruder and he would come to bite me,” he said. So I spent a lot of time outside the camera with the main protagonist of this scene ie gunpowder (dog’s name) so that he would be comfortable with me.

Arjun further said- We were taking ammo and some of my retakes when an assistant asked to cut the mic and upon hearing Baraud felt that the order was for him and he kicked in my leg. He left me when he said that the heel meant comfort and I got this scar for a lifetime, which would remind me of gunpowder.





Arjun’s digital debut

Arjun Kapoor is going to make his digital debut with the film Sardar Ka Grandson. “We are fighting an epidemic right now,” he said. I am excited for the release of my film and to reach out to people in this difficult time. This is my chance to see my film with subtitles in different languages.

Arjun Kapoor made his debut with the film ‘Ishqzaade’. The film was released on 11 May 2012 and was a super hit at the box office. In this, Parineeti Chopra played the lead role with her. Mona Kapoor died in March 2012.