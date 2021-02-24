‘Bollywood is artificial’ – Emraan Hashmi – Gulal

Bollywood serial Kiser-, Emraan Hashmi made some sensational remarks about the Hindi film industry during an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. The actor, who was in B-town for almost two decades, has now increased his inclination towards the industry.

Emraan entered the industry in 2002 and since then, the actor gained popularity for his intimate scenes. However, people call him a lesser actor for his unplugged acting skills. Talking about the interview, the host asked if the actors deliberately preferred to stay away from the industry people as they are fake and only use people when needed.

To this, the actor replied, “Aisi toh hai. There are no two ways for this. That’s the truth of our industry. But it’s not just because of that. I think a person’s life is more than just their profession Should be. ”He later said that his family and friends from non-industry keep him calm and calm.

As we see, Emraan Hashmi never attends Bollywood parties and awards and stays away from the headlines despite making his mark in the industry. He made his debut in the year 2002 as an assistant director in Vikram Bhatt’s film Raaz. He made his debut with Vikram Bhatt’s film Footpath.

On the work front, the actor will be starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Chehar (mystery-thriller) and is scheduled to release on April 30, 2021. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffrey. In addition, Imran will be seen in the lead role in the Mumbai saga, starring John Abraham, which is being directed by Sanjay Gupta.

