ENTERTAINMENT

‘Bollywood is artificial’ – Emraan Hashmi – Gulal

Posted on

Bollywood serial Kiser-, Emraan Hashmi made some sensational remarks about the Hindi film industry during an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. The actor, who was in B-town for almost two decades, has now increased his inclination towards the industry.

Emraan entered the industry in 2002 and since then, the actor gained popularity for his intimate scenes. However, people call him a lesser actor for his unplugged acting skills. Talking about the interview, the host asked if the actors deliberately preferred to stay away from the industry people as they are fake and only use people when needed.

To this, the actor replied, “Aisi toh hai. There are no two ways for this. That’s the truth of our industry. But it’s not just because of that. I think a person’s life is more than just their profession Should be. ”He later said that his family and friends from non-industry keep him calm and calm.

As we see, Emraan Hashmi never attends Bollywood parties and awards and stays away from the headlines despite making his mark in the industry. He made his debut in the year 2002 as an assistant director in Vikram Bhatt’s film Raaz. He made his debut with Vikram Bhatt’s film Footpath.

On the work front, the actor will be starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Chehar (mystery-thriller) and is scheduled to release on April 30, 2021. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffrey. In addition, Imran will be seen in the lead role in the Mumbai saga, starring John Abraham, which is being directed by Sanjay Gupta.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
908
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
834
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
728
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });