Bollywood, mourning the death of Shravan Kumar Rathore, these stars, from Akshay Kumar, Sunidhi Chauhan, paid tribute to these stars

Bollywood stars and singers, together with their followers, have additionally been heartbroken. All of the celebrities of Bollywood are consistently paying tribute to Shravan by sharing photographs of him together with his social media account. The record contains Akshay Kumar, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, musician Nadeem Saifi, Adnan Sami, Shreya Ghoshal, Manoj Bajpayee.

Akshay Kumar tweeted in condolence that it was very unhappy to know concerning the demise of musician Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for a lot of movies within the 90s and later, together with Dhadak, which grew to become well-known in my profession. Deepest condolences to his household.

Sunidhi Chauhan additionally wrote in a passionate tribute that it was very unhappy to listen to concerning the demise of my most beloved Shravan. It’s arduous to imagine.

Anadan Sami wrote condolences that I’m shocked by the unhappy information of the good musician Shravan’s demise. He was not solely an unimaginable musician, but in addition possessed an evergreen soul and a phenomenal coronary heart.

Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “I’m shocked to listen to the information of Shravan’s demise. An actual humble human being and one of many greatest creators of our music trade. One other main loss on this epidemic. Could God give power to the bereaved household. RIP.

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Sorrowful, very unhappy !!” Could his soul relaxation in peace ”

