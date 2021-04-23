Bollywood, mourning the death of Shravan Kumar Rathore, these stars, from Akshay Kumar, Sunidhi Chauhan, paid tribute to these stars

Bollywood stars and singers, together with their followers, have additionally been heartbroken. All of the celebrities of Bollywood are consistently paying tribute to Shravan by sharing photographs of him together with his social media account. The record contains Akshay Kumar, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, musician Nadeem Saifi, Adnan Sami, Shreya Ghoshal, Manoj Bajpayee.

Akshay Kumar tweeted in condolence that it was very unhappy to know concerning the demise of musician Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for a lot of movies within the 90s and later, together with Dhadak, which grew to become well-known in my profession. Deepest condolences to his household.

Very unhappy to know concerning the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for a lot of movies in 90s and later, together with Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my profession. Deepest Condolences to his household. 🙏🏻 – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2021

Sunidhi Chauhan additionally wrote in a passionate tribute that it was very unhappy to listen to concerning the demise of my most beloved Shravan. It’s arduous to imagine.

Extraordinarily saddened by the tragic information of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise… He was not simply an unimaginable composer but in addition possessed an ever loving soul & a phenomenal coronary heart.

Could he relaxation in peace…🙏 pic.twitter.com/rEBI8zkfOb – Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 22, 2021

Anadan Sami wrote condolences that I’m shocked by the unhappy information of the good musician Shravan’s demise. He was not solely an unimaginable musician, but in addition possessed an evergreen soul and a phenomenal coronary heart.

Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “I’m shocked to listen to the information of Shravan’s demise. An actual humble human being and one of many greatest creators of our music trade. One other main loss on this epidemic. Could God give power to the bereaved household. RIP.

Shocked to listen to the information of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A real humble human being and one of many greatest composers of our music trade. One other big loss on this pandemic. God give power to the bereaved household. Relaxation in peace. – Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 22, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Sorrowful, very unhappy !!” Could his soul relaxation in peace ”