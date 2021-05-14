Bollywood News: 50 B oxygen buyers purchased from Poland and 10 ventilators Big B donated to BMC

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who defeated Corona last year, is now helping people in need.



Amitabh had recently ordered 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland. Along with this, he has given 10 ventilators to BMC. Amitabh himself has given this information on his blog.

Amitabh gave information on his blog

Amitabh wrote in his blog, “I was getting help instructions somewhere and the demand for oxygen concentrators is high.” I called my friend and Indian councilor Roxas because it was difficult to bring him. He talked of sending a portable oxygen concentrator but after that he named me a Polish company and I immediately ordered 50 oxygen concentrators. That I booked for me.





Concentrators will be available until May 15

Amitabh said, “All these concentrators will be available by May 15.” Along with this, he thanked all the people who helped. He said that all these concentrators are of 5 liters. In the future, he will buy 10 liters and donate it to the hospital where he will be needed.



10 ventilators given to BMC

He said that there is a huge shortage of ventilators in the country, so the ventilator has been ordered till May 20. Out of which 10 have been delivered to BMC and the other 25 will come and transport the needy to the hospital.