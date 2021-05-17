Bollywood news, Amitabh Bachchan talks big about contributing to the fight against Kovid-19

Amitabh Bachchan wrote about his contribution to India’s fight against the Kovid-19 epidemic. On Monday, he informed his fans on his blog that the Kovid Care facility in Juhu, to which he has contributed, will be operational from Tuesday. “The 25 beds I talked about last night will now be operational, probably by Tuesday, taking into account the aftermath of the cyclone,” he wrote, as he pointed out that Sunday night ” The coming cyclone was the precursor to “Taukata”. Which is moving upwards in the coastal region of western India. ”

Big B also commented on the rise in coronavirus cases in India, who are also praying for “lasting peace”.

“The virus and its history are followed religiously and reported in constant text as to what is going on and what lies ahead. Me too .. for all of us, for humanity and for the good of all.” . And pray for lasting peace, “he concluded.

Amitabh Bachchan told about the 25-bed Covid Care facility in Juhu on his blog on Sunday. “Facilities are all over the place .. And today the OC (oxygen concentrations) related to BMC and Fire Brigade have been received .. Just one more permission is coming tomorrow and with that the facility will be ready to operate. Till Tuesday or Wednesday .. it is really for the needy and who cannot afford the necessary expenses for their treatment, ”he noted.

In the same blog, the actor wrote how he feels “a sense of satisfaction” when he helps people in need and in distress.

“Wherever I can give .. My means are very limited .. It may not seem that way, but they are .. Somehow by the grace of the Almighty they come to me .. I have collected them through campaigns. No attempt has been made. Or donations for a cause that I have set up .. I think it is shameful for me to ask for money from someone .. Yes there have been incidents in the past where the voice is for contribution, but in asking me to contribute Feels uncomfortable. I may have attended the event as a voice-over, but did not ask for direct contribution or contribution .. and I apologize if such unseen or unknown incidents have occurred, ”he wrote. He mentioned that the purpose behind sharing about his philanthropic work is not to garner praise, but to reassure his fans that the funds are being used. “There have been many campaigns and events where the organizers have collected money for the most worthy causes .. and it is the most laudable .. but with all due respect and humility, at times personally donated funds, matching funds Eats were collected from expeditions. I didn’t ask, I gave, “the actor concluded.