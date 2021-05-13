Bollywood News: Bhumi Pednekar’s shocking revelations about casting couch, know what he said

Casting couch is nothing new in Bollywood. Many actors and actresses have revealed that they have faced casting couches in their careers.





Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Casting Couch

There is no denying the casting couch

Bhoomi never faced a casting couch

Today’s best actress, Bhumi Pednekar, has admitted in an interview that she is like a casting couch in the industry.

Bhoomi said, “I have never experienced a casting couch in my career, but I cannot deny that there are casting couches in the industry and many artists have fallen victim to casting couches.” Bhumi also said that the entire industry cannot be called bad due to this bad situation. There is no dearth of good people in the film world.





Bhumi said that she wanted to become an actress since childhood but was looking for a good opportunity. Before joining the film industry, Bhumi worked as an assistant director in Yash Raj Films.

One day a casting director asked him to audition for Haisa of the film Dum Laga and he was selected. In this way the land became a heroine.





The weight of the land for the first film was 35 kg. At the time of the film, it weighed 94 kg and was also a film heater. After which he has worked in films like Bala, Durgamati, Pati Pyaan Ya Wo, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Mission Mangal.