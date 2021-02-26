Bollywood’s best dancer-actress talks about her life struggle – TheMiracleTech

One of Bollywood’s best dancers, actress Nora Fatehi shared a video snippet on her Instagram account which gives us a glimpse of her recent interview. The actress is seen sharing her diet on the struggles she faced in life and how tough it was on her to make her dreams come true.

Nora was raised in Canada and came to India with only one dream in her mind and that was to achieve fame and stardom. The interview, which was hosted by Dubai-based YouTube show host Anas Buchsh, Nora gets emotional remembering her struggle. He said that if someone else was in his place and would have withstood all that he would have faced, they would surely have given up.

Struggle is a part and parcel of every success story and Nora’s story is no exception. Nora further stated in the interview that she met many ‘vicious people’ in both India and Canada early in her career and all she did was to discourage and bully her down. However, the actress endured all and with persistence, she can break all barriers.

“You think you meet all these types of people and feel that the world is vicious, but also … I’ll tell you why I cried because maybe the other girls went through the same things as me and gave up. . ” It is so easy to leave. And I used to think about the people I met who really brought me down… not in India, but everywhere. Even in Canada, where I was just stirring, “Nora is heard saying in the video.

Nora said with tears in her eyes that if someone had to go through the halfway point she would become “shattered” and lose “hope”. “If a person loses hope, then it is the worst thing. I keep thinking that if I go through a girl or a boy, then even 50 percent of things are another person in the world that we would have lost. He could be a great man, a man who made an impact, there was a difference in the world. “He urged parents to instill confidence and hope in the children and did not stop them from doing what they want to achieve.”

She also captioned the video – “One of my weakest, genuine and honest interviews, I have read all ur messages and comments and it gives me great pleasure that u people have connected with me on a human level and understood me Many have related my story, my feelings and my thoughts, many have said that they are more motivated than ever! It fulfills the big plan, providing me with positivity, hope, uplift and enlightenment through my presence Gives me the strength and drive to continue my path and my dreams! And we are slowly reaching there! Everyone who has reached out to say thank u for opening me up and being transparent like this That I want to say thank you that I am forever grateful to you for watching my interview and for honoring my journey, for my thought process and my appreciation and lucky to be able to connect and touch people globally on a human level To be able! I wudnt do it any other way! If i can motivate and copy If I can decide, I will follow the right path! “

