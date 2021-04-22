ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood’s famous cinematographer Johnny Lal dies of corona infection, R.K. Madhavan-Tusshar Kapoor paid tribute

Bollywood’s cinematographer Johnny Lal has handed away. He breathed his final at his residence in Mumbai. Johnny Lal, who has labored in lots of movies together with ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’ and ‘Mein Kuchh Kehna Hai’, was battling the Coronas virus for the final two weeks.

Bollywood actor R.Ok. Madhavan has paid tribute to him on his official Twitter deal with. Other than R Madhavan, actor Tusshar Kapoor additionally shared the publish condoling his demise.

R. Madhavan paid tribute

R. Madhavan paid homage to Johnny Lal, writing, ‘The saga of tragedies continues and we’ve got misplaced the DOP of the movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein without end. You’re a fantastic particular person RIP Johnny Lal Sir. You may be tremendously missed by your humility, kindness and expertise. ‘

Tushar Kapoor’s emotional publish

R. Tusshar Kapoor of Madhavan additionally wrote condolences, ‘RIP Johnny Sir! Thanks for the truth that I’ve to say one thing that you just made in the identical method because it was alleged to look, it’s nonetheless contemporary in the identical method. Thanks for giving me a lovely, younger, pure look in my first movie. ‘

Johnny was affected by corona

In line with the information, Johnny had been treating Corona for 2 weeks. He fell sufferer to Kovid-19 throughout the taking pictures of a challenge. He used to deal with himself by changing into self-quarantined. However his well being began deteriorating on the final day. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital in a rush, however docs declared him lifeless earlier than he was admitted.

