ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood’s famous musician Shravan Rathore died, Corona was undergoing treatment

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Famous musician Shravan Rathore of Bollywood’s well-known duo Nadeem-Shravan has handed away. The information of his demise triggered a wave of mourning within the business. In accordance with media experiences, his son Sanjeev Rathore himself has knowledgeable about his loss of life. Listening to was discovered to be corona contaminated previously. After which his situation deteriorated and he was admitted to SL Raheja Hospital in Mumbai. On Thursday, he breathed his final within the hospital preventing the battle with Corona.

Will all the time be in our hearts

Director Anil Sharma has mourned the loss of life of Shravan Rathore on his Twitter account. He wrote- ‘Very unhappy … I simply got here to know that the nice music director Shravan left us all … Kovid was the rationale … I had a really pricey buddy and colleague. I listened to Maharaj with him, he all the time gave nice tunes… I’ve my condolences along with his household. They may all the time be in our hearts. RIP ‘

Son gave info

On the information of the loss of life of Shravan Rathore, followers are seen mourning by means of social media. In accordance with the etimes report, the loss of life of Shravan Rathore has been confirmed by his son Sanjeev Rathore. He instructed that ‘he handed away tonight solely. There was no impact of remedy on them. He died within the hospital. Pray for the peace of his soul ‘.

Nadeem appealed to the followers

Allow us to let you know that there was a time in Bollywood when Shravan Rathore and Nadeem Saifi have been counted among the many most well-known composers of the business. The pair have given a number of hit songs collectively. On the similar time, his songs are nonetheless successful. When Shravan Corona was discovered contaminated, Nadeem had requested everybody on his Instagram account to wish for his speedy restoration.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
45
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
43
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
40
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top