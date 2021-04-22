Bollywood’s famous musician Shravan Rathore died, Corona was undergoing treatment

Famous musician Shravan Rathore of Bollywood’s well-known duo Nadeem-Shravan has handed away. The information of his demise triggered a wave of mourning within the business. In accordance with media experiences, his son Sanjeev Rathore himself has knowledgeable about his loss of life. Listening to was discovered to be corona contaminated previously. After which his situation deteriorated and he was admitted to SL Raheja Hospital in Mumbai. On Thursday, he breathed his final within the hospital preventing the battle with Corona.

Will all the time be in our hearts

Director Anil Sharma has mourned the loss of life of Shravan Rathore on his Twitter account. He wrote- ‘Very unhappy … I simply got here to know that the nice music director Shravan left us all … Kovid was the rationale … I had a really pricey buddy and colleague. I listened to Maharaj with him, he all the time gave nice tunes… I’ve my condolences along with his household. They may all the time be in our hearts. RIP ‘

V v unhappy .. simply got here to knw in regards to the nice music director #shravan he left all of us ..attributable to COVID .. very pricey buddy n colleague of mine .labored with him in #maharaja At all times gave nice melodies..my deepest condolences to his household. He’ll all the time stay in our hearts. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Unop0Kctp8 – Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) April 22, 2021

Son gave info

On the information of the loss of life of Shravan Rathore, followers are seen mourning by means of social media. In accordance with the etimes report, the loss of life of Shravan Rathore has been confirmed by his son Sanjeev Rathore. He instructed that ‘he handed away tonight solely. There was no impact of remedy on them. He died within the hospital. Pray for the peace of his soul ‘.

Nadeem appealed to the followers

Allow us to let you know that there was a time in Bollywood when Shravan Rathore and Nadeem Saifi have been counted among the many most well-known composers of the business. The pair have given a number of hit songs collectively. On the similar time, his songs are nonetheless successful. When Shravan Corona was discovered contaminated, Nadeem had requested everybody on his Instagram account to wish for his speedy restoration.