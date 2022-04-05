Bologna overtakes AC Milan, still tops the standings

AC Milan failed to get rid of Bologna on Monday, the 31st day of Serie A (0-0). Despite several opportunities, Rossoneri did not find fault. They are still ahead of Naples and Inter in the championship.

One shot every three minutes. About. AC Milan blew up a Bologna cage with a machine gun on Monday during the 31st day of Serie A (0-0). But the Rossoneri failed to find fault despite his thirty-three attempts (including seven on target). Blame it with a lack of address in the final gesture and Lukasz Skorpsky’s serve, impeccable on its line. Like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Olivier Giroud was active on the attacking front. Just like Theo Hernandez in the left lane.

Milan has been waiting for the title for eleven years

For Stefano Pioli’s 100th place on the bench, Milan failed to win. But they needed…