Bombay Begum season 1 watch online or download available on Netflix: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Subhash

What to watch on Netflix this March 2021? What are some new shows and movies to watch? Alankrita Srivastava, Pooja Bhatt, Shahna Goswami, Amrita Subhash in the role Bombay Begum Watch the web series season 1 online or download available now Netflix From Monday, March 8, 2021. Here you can watch and download each episode of the Bombay Begum series. Everything we know so far knows everything.

Bombay Begum: Stories of Women, by Women, and for Women – A Story Presented by Alankrita Shrivastava

The series reads as the official Synopsis: Five women from generations wrestle with the desire, morality, personal crises and weaknesses to own their ambitions in contemporary urban India. As the glass ceilings are shattered, and hearts are broken, difficult choices have to be made. And as each woman attempts to find her own truth, they find each other in an unexpected sense, and a slave to a bond.

Bombay begum s1 episode

The seasons of the Bombay Begum series have episodes of Section 6 in total. Full details below are as follows:

episode 1: Women who walk with wolves
Rani, the CEO of the newly appointed bank, tries to thwart a potential scam. Fatima is torn in a promotion offer. Ayesha attempts to move on after a mistake.

episode 2: The love
While helping Lily to her goals, Ayesha reveals her own unwilling desires. The queen and Fatima attacked the business, removing their dark demons.

Episode 3: purple colour
New layers of the queen’s complex marriage have emerged. Fatima criticizes difficult personal and professional decisions. It takes an affair to hunt down Ayesha’s house.

Episode 4: Bell jar
After an unwanted advance, Ayesha is conflicted about the next steps. A leaked video puts the queen in trouble. An enemy prevents Lily from starting her own factory.

Episode 5: Golden notebook
Ayesha speaks her truth, but is met with disturbing reactions. A steady Fatima continues to seek solitude. Another blow interrupts Lily’s brief relief.

Episode 6: Own a room
Betrayal, confession and broken delusions lead the queen, Ayesha, Fatima, Lily and Shai to take the reins of their lives and make some big decisions.

How to watch Bombay Begum web series?

Currently, you can watch Bombay Begum season 1 available for streaming on the online Netflix service, which premiered on April 8. Can you watch it for free? Okay, you can’t watch its episodes for free. You will need a Netflix subscription plan.

Is it available for download?

Let me tell you that, you can download the Bombay Begum series episodes for offline viewing anytime, Netflix allows it. it is not surprising?

Look out for more Web series. find More Netflix update

.

